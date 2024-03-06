Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific takes delivery of brand-new A330NEO

CEBU Pacific (CEB) accepted on March 2, 2024 its second aircraft delivery for the year, a brand-new A330neo, as part of the airline’s commitment to strengthen its operational resiliency amid the resurgent travel demand and make the Philippine aviation industry more sustainable.

The aircraft is the first of CEB’s expected 12 Airbus NEO deliveries this year.

It used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its delivery flight from Toulouse, France to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. SAF is a drop-in fuel, with similar characteristics as conventional jet fuels.

It does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance. The use of SAF results in up to 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions across the fuel’s lifecycle.

Last Feb. 9, CEB also welcomed its first aircraft of the year, an A320ceo.

The airline currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of nine Airbus 330s, 35 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines. The airline aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028. / PR