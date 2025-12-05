Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land, RHR join Fortune Asia 100

ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) has been named one of Fortune Asia’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, emerging as the highest-ranked Philippine real estate developer, while its hospitality arm Robinsons Hotels & Resorts (RHR) placed 35th.

Fortune said the list recognizes firms that excel in performance and in creating workplaces built on trust, pride and camaraderie. RLC president and chief executive officer Mybelle Aragon-GoBio said the citation highlights the company’s people-first culture and its push to elevate Filipino excellence across its projects.

She praised RHR for raising Filipino hospitality to global standards through brands such as Summit Hotels, Go Hotels, Fili Hotel and NUSTAR.

RHR senior vice president Barun Jolly said the recognition reflects the group’s commitment to exceptional employee experience nationwide. RLC said it continues to build communities and workplaces through its malls, offices, residences and destination estates, anchored on a mission to uplift Filipinos and strengthen communities. / KOC