Gold beyond the limits

THE audience roared with cheers as he neared the finish line. Every stride felt like he was stepping into a fire, but he carried on and crossed the finish line twice for gold.

Owen Roble, a runner from Talisay City National High School (TCNHS), secured double gold in the 800-and 400-meter events during the division meet. Through relentless training and the unwavering support of his family, school, and friends, he sprinted around the track with everything he had, earning a spot to represent Talisay City in CVIRAA 2026.

The road Roble took along the way was rough and full of challenges he faced daily. He recalled that training sessions were difficult due to his hearing impairment, as his coach and team captain often had to repeat instructions—sometimes using hand gestures so he could understand. During races, he relied on his speed to outrun other runners, unable to hear cues once the competition was underway.

Despite this, Roble never doubted himself. “I never doubted myself because of my situation. I never think of this as something that can hinder my passion to run,” he said.

In times when days grew tough, he leaned on his faith in God and the support of his coach, classmates, and loved ones. Like an anchor, their encouragement kept him steady as he moved forward.

It didn’t take long until the division meet came around. Roble stood at the Talisay City Oval, nervous but calm and composed, feet planted on the track as he prepared to run for the 800-meter race.

The gun cracked, and he surged forward. He sprinted around the oval, thighs already burning, but his determination to reach the finish line burned harder. As he reached it, his legs were in pain and his nose had started bleeding under the scorching sun.

But relief was fleeting, as Roble still needed to run for the 400-meter race. He soon planted his feet back on the track, muscles still burning with the memory of the race he’d just finished. As the race began, he sprinted with every bit of strength left in his legs, his mind focused solely on the finish line ahead.

Waiting for him at the finish line were his family and teammates, cheering him on as he strode around the track. And when he finally reached the finish line and came in first, the joy was too overwhelming to bear—indescribable, even.

“I’m thankful for everything—for all the people who supported me during the training and games. It is a wonderful feeling to know that there are a lot of people who rooted for me,” Roble added, his voice heavy with gratitude.

Owen Roble’s performance at the Division Meet 2026 showed that relentless training, determination, and unwavering passion can triumph over physical limitations. From burning legs to a bleeding nose, he ran not just for medals, but for the people who kept him moving from the start.

Precious Janille T. Nopal / Talisay City National High School