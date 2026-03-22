‘Golden’ composers cut short at Oscars, draw criticism

VIEWERS of the 98th Academy Awards questioned the treatment of the winners of Best Original Song after their acceptance speech was cut short.

The song “Golden,” from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, won the award, with Korean singer-composer EJAE delivering the acceptance speech.

However, production staff reportedly played the cut-off music before her co-composers Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami could speak.

Despite attempts to continue, the segment ended as the stage lights dimmed.

The moment drew criticism online, with some viewers saying the winners were not given enough time.

Netizens also questioned the omission of certain actors, including Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek, from the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

The 98th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. / TRC S