Golden Gate Memorial Garden: Northern Cebu’s new sanctuary of peace and legacy

“Ayaw kalimot sa Dakung cross,” recalled Ar. Zeus Czar L. Amarga of Spazed Architectural Design and Interior Concept, sharing how the design began with a simple yet powerful request from Herminia Cullen, the director of Nucell Group of Companies, to create an iconic cross that would serve as a beacon of faith and remembrance. The result is the “iconic Obelisk Dakong Krus,” a striking landmark that now stands as the centerpiece of the park, inviting families to gather, reflect, and pray.

The park features meticulously landscaped lawns, solar-powered lighting, a rainwater collection system, and a plant nursery, a nod to the developers’ commitment to sustainability. Its fully gated grounds offer 24/7 security, ample parking, and thoughtfully designed amenities including a chapel, multi-purpose hall, coffee shop, and even a children’s playground, making it an accommodating space for all generations.

Golden Gate Memorial Garden also offers a variety of interment options to fit every family’s needs, from lawn and garden lots to family villas and a columbarium, with flexible payment terms starting as low as P2,000 per month.

“This is not just a development. This is our gift to the people of Calape and Northern Cebu,” said Ruel Quidato, president of Realty Quest. “Your stories and memories deserve a place like this, where legacies live on.”

The launch was attended by community leaders, investors, and residents who share the vision of creating a place where peace, dignity, and memory can thrive. As Kathleen Cullen of Nucell Land Corporation expressed, “Golden Gate Memorial Garden represents more than land and stone — it is about comfort, reflection, and legacy for families.”

Golden Gate Memorial Garden stands as a promise: that remembrance in Northern Cebu will now have a home as beautiful and enduring as the memories it holds. S