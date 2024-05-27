Golden Topper hosts first-ever sales fun run

Golden Topper, a fast-emerging real estate group, hosted a fun run on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Cebu Business Park. The developer aims to innovate cities across the Philippines with prime real estate projects.

Exciting activities, treats and prizes awaited the runners, covering 3k, 5k, and 10k routes. The fun run attracted participants of all ages and fitness levels, amassing over 1,300 participants. The event gathered a diverse crowd who value fitness and community.

This is the real estate group’s first-ever sales fun run, promoting healthy living and Golden Topper’s commitment to building sustainable communities. The unifying goal of the event, according to assistant vice president for sales and marketing Celeste Chua, is to create a platform where individuals can convene, enjoy the thrill of physical activity and forge lasting connections.

Chua shared: “Today isn’t just about the race, it’s about community, health and the joy of coming together. Whether you’re here to set a personal best, to enjoy a morning jog, or to cheer from the sidelines, you’re part of something bigger — a celebration of our commitment to healthy living and community spirit. We have a mission of not just building homes but creating spaces where communities can thrive, along with our mission and commitment; We believe in better cities, better lives.”

Participants enjoyed several prizes for completing the race, including a grand prize of a Honda Click 125 and minor prizes, such as gift baskets, merchandise and gift certificates from Slimmer’s World, Tampico and Sandria.

The Golden Topper Sales Fun Run 2024 was indeed an attestation of the real estate developer’s dedication to enhancing urban living as well as promoting a healthy, active lifestyle among Cebuanos.