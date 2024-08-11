Golfer Pagdanganan 4th in Paris

THE Philippine campaign in the Paris Olympics ended in heartbreak as Bianca Pagdanganan narrowly missed out on a medal in women’s golf at Le Golf National on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Pagdanganan went four-under-par 68 that put her in medal contention at six-under 282. A birdie from China’s Janet Lin on hole No. 18 dashed Pagdanganan’s hopes for a bronze medal playoff.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko emerged champion after finishing with a 71 for 10-under 278, completing her collection following a silver in 2016 Rio de Janeiro and bronze in 2021 Tokyo.

Esther Henseleit of Germany settled for silver, closing out with a six-under 66 for 280.

The 26-year-old Pagdanganan tied for fourth with Australia’s Hannah Green, South Korea’s Amy Yang and Japan’s Miyu Yamashita.

Dottie Ardina matched Pagdanganan’s 68 to end up in joint 13th with four others at three-under 285.

A tearful Pagdanganan, who was 43rd in Tokyo, said she gave it her all.

“I made a couple of errors. It stings but knowing that I was able to give my 100 percent, give my everything. It’s all I can do,” she said in the post-event interview streamed by One Sports.

“Not enough to win a medal but I’m happy I improve every day,” Ardina said.

Pagdanganan said the Philippines’ performance in Paris should serve as a wake-up call “for people back home.”

“It means a lot that I’m able to represent the Philippines on such a big stage, competing with the best players in the world,” she said. “I want them to know that we’re great athletes and this isn’t just in golf. We can excel in sports if we could just find support.”

Ardina earlier exposed in a video that she and Pagdanganan we’re not provided official uniforms.

Philippine officials apologized for the logistical problem that reportedly caused the mess.

Former Philippine team member Yuka Saso, who has chosen to represent Japan, her father’s home country, before she turned 21 in 2022, went 10-over 82 on Day 4 to finish at 17-over 305.

Pagdanganan, Saso and Lois Kaye Go won the team gold for the Philippines in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. In individual play, Saso took the gold and Pagdanganan the bronze.

The Philippine team, which qualified 22 athletes, will go home with two gold medals, both from gymnast Carlos Yulo, and two bronze medals courtesy of boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, like Pagdanganan, finished fourth.

The other Filipino Olympians were gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo; boxers Hergie Bacyadan, Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam; rower Joanie Delgaco; weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza and Elreen Ando; fencer Samantha Catantan; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino and Laura Hoffman; and swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch.

Yulo and Villegas will carry the Philippine flag in the closing ceremonies early Monday (PH time).

Sanchez and Delgaco have flown home while Obiena, Pagdanganan and Ardina will stay overseas to continue their professional tournaments.

Obiena is dealing with a lingering lumbar spine injury and will wait for doctors’ advice before he can plot his next step.

A motorcade in Manila and an audience with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañang Palace have been planned for Aug. 13.

Meanwhile, Jerrold Pete Mangliwan (wheelchair racing), Cendy Asusano (para javelin throw), Allain Keanu Ganapin (taekwondo), Agustina Bantiloc (archery), and Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom (swimming) will represent the Philippines in the Paralympics on Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. / PNA