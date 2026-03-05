Gomez confirms she inspired Swift’s ‘Dorothea’

Selena Gomez confirmed that she inspired Taylor Swift’s song “Dorothea” from the 2020 album “evermore.”

On her husband Benny Blanco’s podcast “Friends Keep Secrets,” Gomez shared that the song reflects moments from their long friendship.

“Well, ‘Dorothea’ is about me,” Gomez said. “I feel like it captures a lot of moments — huge, self-defining moments from relationships, family, love, hate and everything in between.”

The two artists met as teenagers — Gomez was 15 and Swift was 18 — and have remained close for more than 17 years.

Swift attended Gomez’s wedding to Blanco in September 2025, the same year Swift got engaged herself. / JMT