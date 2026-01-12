Gomez, Rivero spotted holding hands

Juliana Gomez and Ricci Rivero were seen holding hands in a TikTok video posted by a netizen on Jan. 8, 2026, as they exited a gadget shop inside a mall.

The sighting was not the first time the two were linked. They were previously photographed together in November 2025 and were also seen last month during the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

In an interview on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda,” actor Richard Gomez confirmed that his daughter is currently seeing someone, although he did not mention Rivero by name.

Juliana was previously linked to national athlete and fencer Miguel Bonnevie Bautista. Rivero was earlier linked to beauty queen and Los Baños, Laguna councilor Leren Bautista. / TRC S