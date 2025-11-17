Gomez to fight Jason Moloney in Down Under

HERLAN Gomez is set for the toughest challenge of his career as he squares off against former world champion Jason Moloney in an eight-round bantamweight bout on Dec. 6, 2025, at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia.

The 26-year-old Gomez of Victorias, Negros Occidental, is looking to bounce back after suffering a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Tanzanian prospect Kalolo Amiri last May 24, 2025, in Tanzania.

Prior to that setback, Gomez had won nine straight bouts and remained unbeaten for two years. His impressive run included victories over veteran Thai fighters Komrich Nantapetch, Phissanu Chimsunthom, and Wicha Phulaikhao.

Gomez’s only other career defeat was an eighth-round stoppage against Thai contender Yuttapong Tongdee.

A win over Moloney could propel the Negros Hitman into the bantamweight world rankings.

The 34-year-old Moloney, on the other hand, is still considered a formidable contender in the 118-pound division. He’s currently rated No. 12 by the World Boxing Council.

Moloney has fought some of the best in his division, including Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Kohei Kono, Yoshiki Takei, and Tenshin Nasukawa.

Moloney captured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title in 2023 after defeating Pinoy Vincent Astrolabio by majority decision.

He successfully defended his crown with a majority decision victory over Saul Sanchez the following year before losing it to Takei in his second title defense.

Now on a two-fight skid, Moloney is eager to get back on track.

Gomez boasts a record of 14-2 with 10 knockouts, while Moloney is 27-4 with 19 knockouts. / EKA