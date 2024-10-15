Gonzaga joins ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles

JOVELYN Gonzaga has found a fresh start with ZUS Coffee as the 32-year-old opposite spiker officially joins the youth-driven team ahead of the 2024-25 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The Thunderbelles made the announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, welcoming Gonzaga’s veteran presence to a roster brimming with young talent.

Gonzaga, known for her decorated career and leadership, brings a wealth of experience that could prove pivotal for ZUS Coffee.

Having collected numerous accolades throughout her volleyball journey, she is expected to be a major asset in their upcoming campaign.

Her signing comes at a crucial time, as the Thunderbelles look to rebound from a winless outing in the previous Reinforced Conference. / RP2S