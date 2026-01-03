Good conduct earns 53 PDLs early release

A TOTAL of 53 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the Talisay City Jail Male Dormitory in Cebu regained their freedom on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, after serving their sentences in full with the benefit of Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA). The release allowed them to welcome the New Year with their families, who warmly received them outside the facility.

The release order covered PDLs convicted of petty offenses who demonstrated good behavior while in detention, qualifying them for GCTA. According to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Talisay City, headed by JSupt. Josephus Jelianggao, the release was intentionally facilitated on New Year’s Eve to coincide with the celebration and symbolize a fresh start for the former inmates.

BJMP Talisay City also urged the public to give the released individuals a second chance, as the agency continues to strengthen its aftercare services to assist in their reintegration into society.