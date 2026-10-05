Good Design Award PH 2026 awardees in Cebu team up for 'Make-A-Puso' collaborative edition

Cebu’s creative community had a strong showing at the Good Design Award (GDA) Philippines 2026, with two Cebu-based organizations recognized for work rooted in sustainability, culture, and community. The GDA Philippines, launched in 2019, recognizes innovative Philippine design that combines form, function and ‘malasakit’ to improve lives and address complex challenges.

Making Space’s Make-A-Puso DIY Kit was recognized in the Object Making category for its approach to cultural preservation and hands-on learning. ANTHILL, meanwhile, received a Red Award in Systems and Service Design for its Zero Waste Textile Circular Solution, a system that addresses textile waste while creating opportunities for people and communities.

For Cebu-based makers, national recognition at this level is significant. It brings attention to creative work happening outside Metro Manila and underlines how traditional craft and community-based practices can contribute to contemporary design.

The two projects approach different challenges, but share an interest in how design can create practical and lasting impact. One focuses on keeping traditional weaving knowledge accessible through making, while the other looks at more sustainable ways of working with textiles.

That common ground eventually led to a special edition of the Make-A-Puso DIY Kit, combining puso weaving with handwoven textiles.

For ANTHILL Founder Anya Lim, the collaboration was a natural fit.

“Apart from the GDA design recognition and Cebuano roots, both organisations share the same values on our appreciation and preservation for craft, culture and communal making. The puso kit is a good representation of all that and Cebuano ingenuity.”

Connecting craft, sustainability

At the center of the project is the puso, a traditional Filipino food container woven from young coconut leaves, or lukay. Its use reflects a long-standing practice of making practical use of readily available materials.

The craft also offers a useful perspective on today’s conversations around sustainability. Long before terms such as circular design and zero-waste became part of mainstream design discussions, Filipino communities were already finding ways to work with available materials and turn them into functional objects.

This connection gives the collaboration its significance. While the materials and processes are different, both projects consider how resources can be used thoughtfully while keeping skills and knowledge within communities.

It also shows how cultural preservation can take different forms. Rather than simply maintaining a tradition as it was, the approach creates opportunities for people to practice and engage with it in new ways.

Keeping Cebuano craft relevant

The Make-A-Puso Kit is part of a broader effort to make Cebuano cultural knowledge more accessible, particularly to younger generations and visitors who want to experience Cebu beyond conventional tourism.

For contemporary textile makers, meanwhile, new collaborations and applications can help traditional techniques remain relevant while creating space for more sustainable practices.

The special-edition collaboration was previously presented at NAYON NATIN at Power Plant Mall for a month-long exhibition in September 2026. The Make-A-Puso kits remain available through respective online channels, allowing those interested to explore the collaboration beyond the exhibition.

Making Space is a co-making space that brings together a makerspace, gallery, studio and craft room at Mango Square, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City. While ANTHILL Fabric Gallery is a social and cultural enterprise founded in 2010, with its gallery located in Lahug, Cebu City.