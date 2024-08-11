‘Good practices key to global markets’

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has inked a partnership with the Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP) to promote Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMES) in the cosmetic industry and other related industries.

MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc said both chambers hope to promote regulatory compliance, develop commerce linkage, and help companies adopt best practices and new information and technologies.

“The Philippine cosmetic and household/hazardous substances industry is a $1.5 billion industry and is expected to grow at a rate of 10 percent per year. It is also rapidly growing in Cebu,” said Ynoc, adding that their partnership will add to the chambers’ growing membership.

MCCI and CCIP conducted a two-day GMP seminar and workshop on Aug. 8-9, 2024 at the City Sports Club Cebu.

The training is also one of the highlights of the Mandaue Business Month 2024, MCCI’s annual month-long flagship program that carries the theme “Future Unleashed: Seize the Chance.”

According to MCCI and CCIP, the training program featured interactive sessions designed to ensure that the participants understand their responsibility of ensuring that the products they are selling are safe, effective and of consistently high quality.

Participants were also updated on the requirements and changes in the laws and regulations related to the GMPs.

GMP is a set of guidelines and regulations that manufacturers must follow to ensure that their products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards.

These practices are essential in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and medical devices, where the safety and quality of products are critical.

GMP covers all aspects of production, including hygiene, training, equipment maintenance, process control, documentation, quality control and complaint handling.

“This event is tailored for industry professionals dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards in production control,” said Mary Anne Rose Dakay, MCCI trustee and event chair of the training and workshop.

Game-changer

Dakay said that adopting GMP can be a game-changer for MSMEs looking to scale up, particularly when planning to enter international markets. Implementing GMP not only ensures product quality and safety but also enhances the credibility and competitiveness of MSMEs on a global stage.

“MSMEs are surely aiming to go big and adopting GMP is one of those they need to scale up,” Dakay said whose family business is engaged in seaweed processing.

“We are helping MSMEs prepare for their growth,” Ynoc added.

Dakay said adherence to GMP builds consumer confidence in a brand, as it assures them that the products meet stringent safety and quality standards. This can lead to increased customer loyalty and brand reputation.

For businesses, particularly MSMEs, adopting GMP is often a prerequisite for entering new markets, especially in regions with strict regulatory requirements. It opens doors to international trade and broadens market reach.

“Each country has its own standards. Adherence to GMP can be their edge,” she said. / KOC