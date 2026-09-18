Good things come in hard shells, the sweet reward of eating 'lambay'

The earliest memory I have of the blue swimming crab, locally known as lambay, begins with the receding tides off the coast of South Sea in Dumaguete City. When the water pulled back under cover of night, families emerged with flashlights, scanning the exposed shallows. Panginhas — intertidal gleaning — is woven into Philippine coastal life, but among the edible snails and shellfish, the lambay was always the holy grail. Seasonal and prized in market stalls and home kitchens, spotting one meant dinner was about to become an event.

Catching lambay is as much about patience as stealth. Unlike snails clinging to exposed coral heads, a blue crab doesn’t wait to be gathered. It buries itself flush in the sand, leaving only two beady, periscope eyes and the blue-tinted serrations of its shell exposed. Step too hard and the vibration sends it darting sideways into deeper channels.

Pots, soda and rich gata

Lambay demands work. It is the kind of seafood that forces patience: fingers coated in salt, sharp shells cracking open, slender pockets of meat being teased out. Yet no one complains because the reward is unmatched. Across the Visayas, one shortcut to cooking crab is soda — steaming it in Sprite or 7-Up to cut through the brine with quick sweetness. But in heirloom kitchens across Negros Oriental, cooks treat the crustacean with a different reverence.

At the heart of it is the aligue — the rich, orange crab roe and fat that clings to the shell cavity. In my own home, the men would take charge over the stove whenever a good catch arrived, letting the lambay simmer in thick, freshly pressed coconut milk (gata) until the liquid reduced into a glossy, fragrant oil studded with crushed bird’s-eye chilies. The heat and creaminess melt into the crab fat, yielding a sauce so rich it demands an extra cup of hot white rice before you even start on the claws.

Midnight lessons with a lamp

For local fisherman Teodorico Villamor, who grew up along the South Sea shore, the ritual goes beyond the kitchen. It starts on the reef flat with pagpanulo — night gleaning under portable lamps.

‘‘Way back before the time of my father, I would go out with him into the dark carrying an old kerosene lamp to catch lambay and shellfish,’’ Villamor said. ‘‘You had to tread lightly and keep your eyes sharp, because once the light hits them, they can scuttle sideways and disappear into the sand in a blink. Sometimes we ate our catch straight off the fire, but whenever we had a good basket, my mother brought them directly to the public market. Even then, lambay fetched a premium price compared to ordinary catch. Those midnight walks were my classroom; those are my earliest memories.’’

Unlike the dense, earthy, almost mineral richness of alimango (mud crabs) harvested from brackish mangrove swamps, lambay thrives in open, sandy waters. That environment translates directly onto the palate.

‘‘The meat of the lambay is distinct. It’s naturally sweeter, flakier and cleaner than crabs that come from muddy mangrove swamps,’’ Villamor said. ‘‘When an ingredient is that fresh from the sea, you don’t need to mask it with too much seasoning. Most days at home, we just let it steam in its own released juices — a natural boil where the sea salt clinging to the shell does all the work. After picking the meat, we dip it in a simple saucer of toyo, freshly squeezed calamansi and plenty of crushed native chili. That sharp, sour punch cuts through the sweetness just right.’’

Still, whenever the catch yields heavily dense with aligue or when family gatherings call for something celebratory, the coconut milk is brought out.

‘‘When we have coconut milk on hand, we turn it into a stew,’’ Villamor shares with a smile. ‘‘We let the fresh gata simmer gently until the orange crab fat bleeds out and turns the broth golden. By the time it reduces, the lambay has infused the sauce so deeply that the soup itself becomes the main dish. You just ladle that rich broth over hot rice and you don’t need anything else on the table.’’

A vanishing bounty and the communal table

Yet as time has passed, the bountiful nights out on the reef have grown rarer.

‘‘We would always return egg-bearing female crabs to let the population recover,’’ Villamor said, his tone shifting with concern. ‘‘Because as of now, lambay seems harder to find than way before.’’

That makes the meals that do reach the table feel all the more sacred. Eating lambay is never a polite affair; it demands kinamot — eating with bare hands. Conversations fade into the background, punctuated only by the unmistakable crunch of thin shell between teeth when cracking the claws to draw out the sweet, briny meat inside. Long after the plates are cleared, the meal lingers: the yellow-orange stains left on fingertips from the rich aligue and the shared satisfaction of an evening earned from the dark, quiet tides.