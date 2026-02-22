Goodbye Cebu traffic? Gov't plans Massive P199-billion railway from Danao to Carcar

FOR daily commuters tired of being stuck in Metro Cebu traffic, big changes are on the way. The National Government is planning to build a massive P199-billion coastal railway connecting Danao City to Carcar City. This major project aims to solve the heavy traffic that everyday commuters face while boosting the local economy.

A long-term fix

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced the huge plan during a forum on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. The centerpiece of the plan is the 67.5-kilometer Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit system. This sweeping network will even include a special 25-kilometer line straight to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Lapu-Lapu City.

The government expects to begin the procurement process for the project's feasibility study by March 2026, and it aims to start the feasibility study by October 2026.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to finish at least the feasibility phase before his term ends in 2028. The DOTr is working closely with local governments, and the National Government anticipates finishing the entire railway by 2040, according to Lopez.

BRT and free rides

While the railway will take years to build, commuters will experience changes much sooner on the roads. The first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit system is nearly complete and scheduled to open by March 2026. This initial phase, running from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña, will serve 34,000 passengers daily, according to Lopez.

To complete the rest of the 35-kilometer bus system, the National Government is looking at public-private partnerships (PPP). Lopez said the DOTr is prioritizing these partnerships to sustain the operations and maintenance of these multibillion-peso investments.

For those who bike or take public transport, Lopez further said the DOTr has established 189 kilometers of bike lanes in Metro Cebu. A P498-million initiative will also soon add 13 more kilometers and 26 new public utility vehicle stops.

Meanwhile, the "Love Bus Libreng Sakay" program continues with a P360 million budget. The service has provided 3.43 million free rides across two major Cebu routes as of February 2026, according to Lopez.

Upgrading ports and airports

The infrastructure upgrades extend to the sea, aiming to solidify Central Visayas as a logistics center. The New Cebu International Container Port in Consolacion, northern Cebu is under development to handle more international cargo. It is currently a little over 20 percent complete, according to DOTr, and will help relieve pressure on the existing baseport in Cebu City.

The government also expects to finish the San Fernando Port this year, adding roll-on, roll-off ramps to improve cargo handling. To protect these roads and facilities, the transportation department will require weighbridges at every port to prevent truck overloading.

Finally, flying in and out of the region is getting easier as aviation capacity has already grown significantly. A PPP project at the MCIA expanded its annual passenger capacity from 7.5 million to 14 million.

A runway rehabilitation project there will wrap up in the second quarter of this year, strengthening the pavement to improve safety during adverse weather. A similar partnership at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport nearly doubled its capacity, improving operations and boosting economic activity.

The road ahead

These multibillion-peso investments aim to completely reshape how people travel and do business in the province. From the opening of the new bus system in March 2026 to the grand vision of a 2040 coastal railway, Cebu's daily commuters finally have a clear roadmap toward a faster, easier, and more reliable future. / EHP