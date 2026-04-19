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Google advances fashion tech with AI virtual try-on

Google advances fashion tech with AI virtual try-on
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GOOGLE is improving its AI virtual try-on feature by providing users to upload photos to view the fit of clothes in real time. The system aims to make virtual try-on a part of everyday shopping and simulate how different body types influence the fit and movement of fabric.

Fashion tech company DRESSX, however, notes that visuals are not the only measure for accuracy. Its founders highlighted that AI should predict how clothing fits and not just how it looks as brands require precision in texture, identity and fit. This in return will reduce return rates in the long run. / Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu Intern S

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