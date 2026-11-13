Google, Asean step up anti-scam efforts

THE launch of a free online scam prevention platform by the Asean Foundation and Google.org is expected to strengthen digital safety awareness across Southeast Asia, as rising online fraud threatens consumer confidence and the region’s digital economy.

The Scam Ready Asean Resource Hub (ScamReadyAsean.org), unveiled in Manila during the first Scam Ready Asean Public-Private Partnership Dialogue, provides learning tools to help communities identify, avoid and report online scams.

Scams across Southeast Asia resulted in an estimated $23.6 billion in losses in 2024, according to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance. The growing use of artificial intelligence in fraudulent activities, instant payment systems and borderless digital platforms has made scams more sophisticated.

In the Philippines, 84 percent of adults encountered a scam attempt in the past year, up from 77 percent in 2025, according to the State of Scams Philippines 2026 Report.

Despite 58 percent of respondents expressing confidence in identifying scams, 60 percent of those who encountered one still interacted with a scammer. Only four percent reported the incident to authorities, highlighting the gap between awareness and the ability to respond to online fraud.

Addressing gaps

The new platform seeks to address this gap by consolidating educational resources, interactive learning tools and reporting channels in one digital hub.

It features the Scam Ready Asean curriculum, developed with insights from internet safety experts at the Internet Society and Global Cyber Alliance, and Google’s Be Scam Ready educational game, which simulates real-world situations to teach users how to identify scam tactics.

The platform also provides a directory of scam reporting hotlines and contact centers across all 11 Asean member-states.

The Resource Hub is part of the Scam Ready Asean program, a regional initiative implemented by the Asean Foundation from 2025 to 2027 with $5 million in support from Google.org. It aims to reach three million people through training, gamified learning, awareness campaigns and public-private partnerships.

“Effective scam prevention depends on institutions sharing knowledge and understanding how their efforts can complement one another,” Asean Foundation Executive Director Dr. Piti Srisangnam said.

Since its launch in Malaysia in April 2026, the program has engaged 20 local implementing partners across all 11 Asean member-states and recruited 2,332 master trainers, exceeding its initial target of 2,000. The trainers will support learning activities for at least 550,000 people.

The program has also recruited 151 Asean Digital GrandPals to promote scam awareness among at least 22,000 older persons and their communities.

Other initiatives

Other initiatives include campaigns involving 23 Scam Ready Movers and 15 Asean Gas! content creators, while digital awareness campaigns have generated more than eight million online impressions across the region.

Google is also expanding its Be Scam Ready initiative through partnerships with government agencies, industry leaders and associations to provide localized scam awareness education.

“No single organization can defeat complex scam networks alone. Building greater digital resilience across Southeast Asia requires strong public-private cooperation,” said David Weller, senior director for Google Global Affairs in Asia-Pacific.

The Manila dialogue is the first of at least nine regional and national discussions planned across Asean to identify implementation challenges and strengthen cooperation among governments, industry groups and community organizations. / KOC