Google expands Intel partnership to power AI data centers

Irish actor Michael Patrick, known for his role as a Wildling Rioter in the hit series “Game of Thrones,” has died at the age of 35.

Patrick passed away three years after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023,” his wife, Naomi Sheehan, shared on Instagram on April 8, 2026.

“He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are,” she added.

According to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, MND affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control muscle movement. Symptoms include muscle weakness, cramps, communication difficulties, and problems with breathing and swallowing. One type of the disease is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). There is currently no cure.

Quoting her husband, Sheehan wrote: “The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you. So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.” / TRC S