GoTyme Bank slashes transfer costs with 20 free InstaPay transactions monthly

GOTYME Bank is reshaping digital banking in the Philippines by eliminating fees on everyday money transfers, offering customers 20 free InstaPay transactions per month starting Sept. 3, 2025.

The move is expected to significantly cut transaction costs for Filipinos, who typically pay between P15 and P25 per InstaPay transfer when using e-wallets or traditional banks. The free transfers, which refresh automatically every first of the month, allow customers to send money across banks and e-wallets at no cost.

Beyond the 20th transaction, a minimal P9 fee applies — payable in cash or through GoRewards points. PesoNet transfers remain free.

By reducing the cost of routine financial transactions, GoTyme Bank aims to remove barriers in money movement and boost financial inclusion.

The feature supports the bank’s mission of making “simple, beautiful banking” accessible to more Filipinos, while giving customers greater flexibility in managing their funds.

“This change isn’t a promo — it’s the new normal,” GoTyme Bank said, emphasizing its commitment to align services with how Filipinos actually move money on a daily basis.

The bank expects the initiative to provide meaningful savings for users, particularly those who rely on digital transfers for bills, remittances, and everyday payments.

GoTyme Bank continues to expand its footprint through app-based banking and physical kiosks nationwide, positioning itself as a challenger bank offering smarter, more affordable financial

services. / KOC