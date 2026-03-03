Gov. Fernando shows no signs of injury

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando appeared without any visible bruises during a Facebook Live at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium on Feb. 26, 2026.

This contradicted claims made by veteran broadcaster Mon Tulfo, who alleged that Fernando was beaten in a road rage incident involving presidential son Vinny Marcos on the NLEX on Feb. 21.

In a Facebook post, Tulfo referred to Fernando as a former “bomba star,” referencing the 1985 film “Scorpio Nights.” Tulfo claimed the governor was assaulted by a high-ranking official after allegedly confronting Marcos.

Tulfo further alleged that Fernando’s convoy had blocked traffic and intimidated motorists, and that the governor later apologized to the President.

Fernando has yet to issue a personal statement but his camp has described the allegations as “fake news.”

However, in a report by Pep.ph, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed during a press conference that an encounter did occur.

Remulla said there had been prior complaints about Fernando’s alleged behavior on the highway, stating that blocking major roads and intimidating motorists was improper regardless of who was involved. / TRC