Gov. Pam orders drug crackdown to new CPPO chief

COLONEL Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., the new officer-in-charge of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), paid a courtesy call to Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.

The governor instructed Mangelen to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs and crime in the province. Baricuatro’s directives also included providing security for tourists and combating online child pornography.

According to Capitol spokesperson Ainjeliz Orong, the governor assured Mangelen of the Capitol’s full support in keeping the province safe and secure.

Mangelen’s appointment comes after the sudden relief of Colonel Christopher Bermudez, the former CPPO chief, on Sept. 5. Bermudez, who served for only 59 days, has no official new assignment yet. / ANV