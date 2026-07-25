Gov. Vi not rushing National Artist recognition

BATANGAS Governor and Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto expressed her gratitude to those who have endorsed her nomination for the National Artist Award.

However, she said that if she is not chosen by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as a National Artist this year, then perhaps the time is simply not right.

One of the groups that pushed for her nomination is Aktor PH, the organization of actors currently led by Iza Calzado.

When asked about the nomination during an interview in Manila, Gov. Vi said she was not aware of it. She added that she has great respect for the NCCA and for the people supporting her nomination.

“Showbiz is my life. I started there. Wherever I am today, I owe it to show business. If it’s really not meant for me yet and it’s not yet my time, so be it,” said the 72-year-old actress.

“I completely accept it if it’s not meant to be or not meant for me. Our lives shouldn’t depend on receiving an award.” / TRC