Government cuts UP system budget for 2025

FROM the proposed P39 billion budget, the University of the Philippines (UP) system was only allocated P22.3 billion, based on the 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) delivered by the Department of Budget and Management to Congress on Monday morning, July 29, 2024.

This is considerably lower from their 2024 budget allocation amounting to P22.5 billion, which was also previously downsized from the 2023 budget of P25.5 billion.

Around P977.6 billion of next year’s budget is earmarked for the education sector -- the highest in the 2025 appropriation, with P79.1 billion allocated for higher education programs.

Final budget allocations for the fiscal year 2025 are still set for deliberation by the NEP as they finalize the General Appropriations Bill.

A total of P6.352 trillion is allocated for the 2025 National Budget and this is 10.1 percent higher from last year’s P5.768 trillion. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)