Government workers get easier HMO access

HIGH healthcare costs have continued to discourage many government employees from seeking timely medical treatment, prompting the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and health maintenance organization (HMO) Maxicare Group to launch a financing program that expands access to private healthcare coverage.

Under a memorandum of agreement, Maxicare became the first accredited HMO provider under the GSIS Ginhawa Health Assistance Loan (G-Health) Program, allowing qualified government workers and their dependents to obtain HMO coverage through a government-backed financing facility.

The partnership aims to reduce the upfront cost of healthcare by enabling employees to finance HMO premiums through the G-Health loan while maximizing the medical allowance granted under Executive Orders 64 of 2024 and 95 of 2025.

“We’re very, very proud to be part of this. Our goal with this partnership is to give every single government employee a choice to get better healthcare benefits,” Maxicare Group president and chief executive officer Christian Argos said, in a statement.

Under the arrangement, Maxicare will provide healthcare benefits, claims processing, member services, and access to its network of clinics and accredited hospitals nationwide, while GSIS will administer the loan facility that finances HMO premium payments.

The companies said eligible GSIS members will soon be able to enroll in Maxicare’s G-Health plans through the GSIS Touch mobile application, allowing them to browse, select and activate healthcare coverage digitally.

Maxicare said qualified principals and dependents may receive health coverage with an annual benefit limit of up to P150,000, depending on the plan selected.

“Our goal is to create a healthcare plan that allows you to decide, no matter what your priorities are, through the GSIS Touch App. With our partnership with GSIS, we solve a lot of problems in one goal,” Argos said.

The initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen healthcare access for public sector employees while leveraging digital platforms to simplify enrollment and delivery of health benefits. / KOC