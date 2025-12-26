Governor creates animal welfare council

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has signed an executive order (EO) creating the Provincial Animal Welfare Council (PAWC) to enforce stricter standards for local dog pounds and expand protection for threatened marine species.

Baricuatro’s EO 59, signed on Oct. 8, 2025, ordered stricter oversight of local government-run dog pounds by the PAWC as they have long faced complaints of overcrowding, neglect and lack of veterinary care.

Under the order, all local government units (LGUs) in Cebu are required to meet minimum standards of humane treatment, care and shelter in their dog pounds and impounding facilities.

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), working with the PAWC, is mandated to conduct regular inspections and require quarterly reports, tightening accountability among cities and municipalities.

Aim

The EO also intensifies anti-rabies measures, directing the PVO and local veterinary offices to roll out annual mass rabies vaccination campaigns and to institutionalize spay and neuter programs as a long-term strategy to control the dog population.

The move comes as Cebu continues to record rabies cases linked largely to unvaccinated and free-roaming dogs.

To address the growing number of stray animals, the Provincial Government will establish and operate animal and dog sanctuaries for abandoned and rescued animals, providing shelter, rehabilitation and adoption pathways.

This, in partnership with animal welfare organizations and under the PAWC’s guidance.

According to the EO, funds from existing provincial appropriations and other allowable funding sources, may be used to procure feeds, medicines, vaccines and equipment, as well as to support rescue and rehabilitation operations, subject to government accounting and auditing rules.

Beyond land-based animal welfare, the order expands Cebu’s conservation mandate to the seas.

Marine conservation

The Province will strengthen protection measures for marine species, including thresher sharks and marine mammals, through conservation programs, rescue protocols and public awareness campaigns led by the PAWC and partner agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Implementing body

The PVO has been designated as the PAWC secretariat responsible for the implementation of plans, programs and reports. Public awareness campaigns are also required under the order.

Baricuatro will chair the PAWC, with the PVO serving as vice chair.

Its members include provincial and municipal agriculture and veterinary offices, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan committee on agriculture, national government agencies, animal welfare organizations and the academe, giving the council broad regulatory and coordination reach.

All LGUs and concerned agencies were ordered to extend full cooperation to the PVO.

Funding for the initiatives will come from existing provincial appropriations and other allowable funding sources, subject to government accounting and auditing rules. / CDF