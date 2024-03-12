Governor Garcia allows CNU to use Busay lot

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has allowed the Cebu Normal University (CNU) to use a portion of the province-owned lot in Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Garcia has been granted permission by the Provincial Board to enter into a usufruct agreement with CNU about the usage of the 10,000 square meter lot in Busay for the school's expansion project.

Dr. Daniel Ariaso Sr., the head of the university, had sent a letter to the governor's office and the Provincial Board in October 2023 requesting that the five hectares of land be donated to the school.

Under the agreement, the province has the right to cancel the deal and take back the property if the school does not follow the terms of the contract. (ANV, TPT)