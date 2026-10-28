Governor urges Senate to restore transport subsidy program funding

GOV. Pamela Baricuatro is appealing to the Senate to restore the proposed P5-billion budget for the national Service Contracting Program (SCP) for 2027, warning that steep budget cuts could severely derail the expansion of local public transport subsidies.

The House of Representatives recently approved only P500 million for the SCP in its version of the General Appropriations Bill. This figure represents a 90 percent reduction from the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) original proposal and is 50 percent lower than the program’s 2026 funding.

Provincial Planning and Development Officer Elizar Sabinay Jr. confirmed Wednesday that Baricuatro had sent a formal letter to senators, lobbying for the restoration of the DOTr’s original request. In her letter, the governor emphasized that local government units cannot sustain these vital service contracting programs without robust national backing.

The national budget directly impacts Cebu’s local transport subsidy initiative, “Tabang Pampasahe.” While the province has an existing P20-million allocation, Sabinay noted that this amount is too small and can only cover six months of current operations without room for growth.

To meet growing demands, the Provincial Government is targeting a P50-million budget for Tabang Pampasahe in 2027. This increased funding would cover a full year of operations and allow the program to expand significantly.

Key expansion plans include extending coverage to Toledo City and isolated island communities like Bantayan, where public transport options remain scarce and expensive. Furthermore, the province aims to introduce a sea transport component linking Metro Cebu to major tourism destinations in both the north and south, including Moalboal.

Sabinay warned that if the national budget remains at P500 million, Cebu will face stiff competition for limited funds against established national initiatives like the Edsa Busway, putting the province’s proposed sea and land expansions in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the Province is working to resolve hurdles in its current P20-million program. The initiative has recorded a utilization rate of only 15 percent due to a failed initial procurement process. A second bidding round is scheduled for November 4, with major transport operator Ceres expected to participate. / CDF