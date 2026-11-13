Governor’s Cup enters playoffs

AFTER a grueling elimination round, the Cebu Governor’s Cup 18-under basketball tournament moves into its Sweet 16 playoffs this weekend, with teams from the North and South Divisions battling for quarterfinal berths.

The North Division opens its playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the DM Reynes Gym in Compostela, starting at 3 p.m.

Danao City faces Mandaue City, followed by Lapulapu City against Catmon at 4:30 p.m. Bantayan takes on Liloan at 6 p.m., while host Compostela battles Santa Fe at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the South Division holds its playoffs at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City.

Argao faces Aloguinsan at 3 p.m., followed by Sibonga against Ginatilan at 4:30 p.m. Talisay City meets Moalboal at 6 p.m., before host Naga City takes on Carcar City at 7:30 p.m.

The four winners in each division will advance to their respective quarterfinals. / JBM