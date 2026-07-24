Gov's Cup set to return

AFTER a six-year hiatus, the Governor’s Cup U-18 basketball tournament is set to return this September, giving young basketball talents from across Cebu Province another opportunity to shine on a bigger stage.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro officially relaunched the tournament on Thursday, July 23, 2026, together with Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) chairperson Dr. Rhoel James Dejano, commissioners Francis Chad Salimbangon and Mark Anthony Ynoc, executive director Engr. Rodrigo Tanza Jr., consultant Dr. Janos Vizcayno Jr., and technical working group member Ian Gacrama.

“I’m very excited, and the mayors are just as excited. I’m really looking forward to this Governor’s Cup. The goal is to achieve 100 percent participation from all the municipalities and component cities,” Baricuatro said.

According to the Cebu Provincial Government’s Facebook page, the tournament is organized by the CPSC under the provincial government’s sports development program and is designed to discover young basketball prospects from the grassroots level. It is open to players aged 18 and below from Cebu’s municipalities and component cities.

The newly opened SM Seaside Arena is being eyed as the venue for the opening ceremonies on Sept. 26.

The governor said the revival of the tournament is a key priority of her administration as part of its commitment to strengthening sports development across the province.

Cash prizes await the top finishers, with the champion receiving P500,000, the first runner-up P250,000, the second runner-up P100,000, and the third runner-up P50,000, Baricuatro announced.

The last edition of the tournament was held in 2019 during the administration of then-Governor Hilario Davide III.

Financial aid

Dejano disclosed that the provincial government will extend financial assistance to participating local government units.

As of Wednesday, 21 LGUs have already confirmed their participation, with more teams expected to join following the official relaunch, according to the Cebu Province Facebook page.

The organizing committee has also identified playing venues based on the geographical distribution of the participating teams.

Pickleball tourney

Beyond basketball, Baricuatro also announced plans to organize a provincewide pickleball tournament for mayors, councilors, and barangay captains, as the sport continues to gain traction in the region.

Dejano said the governor has tasked the CPSC with preparing a proposal for the tournament. He further stated that the commission is also studying other sporting events in line with the administration’s vision of promoting sustainable sports and fitness programs throughout Cebu. / LBG