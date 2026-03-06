Gov’t agencies told to cut energy use by 10%

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has directed government agencies to cut their energy consumption by at least 10 percent under the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) to cushion the impact of the Middle East conflict on domestic oil supply.

The DOE issued the directive in a statement Friday, March 6, 2026, saying the move also aims to prepare the country for a seasonal spike in energy demand during the hot and dry months.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin issued the advisory Wednesday, March 4, 2026, through the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC).

The advisory requires government agencies to “adopt and sustain energy efficiency and conservation (EEC) measures aimed at achieving at least 10 percent savings in energy consumption.”

The measures include activating sleep settings on office equipment and setting air-conditioning thermostats at 24 degrees Celsius or higher. Agencies must keep doors of air-conditioned spaces closed. Employees must turn off lights and computers during lunch breaks and after office hours.

Government offices are also urged to shift to energy-efficient technologies such as LED lighting and inverter-type air-conditioning systems.

The IAEECC also cited the adoption of flexible work arrangements and the use of on-site renewable energy systems such as solar photovoltaic.

“The DOE emphasized that the policy is not only a compliance requirement but also a concrete demonstration of leadership in promoting responsible and efficient energy use across the public sector,” the advisory said.

Garin said the government must lead by example in using energy wisely and responsibly, especially during periods of heightened demand and global uncertainty.

“Through the strict implementation of the Government Energy Management Program, we are reinforcing a culture of conservation in public institutions while helping safeguard the country’s energy security,” she said. / PNA