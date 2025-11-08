Gov’t assets mobilized to prepare for ‘Uwan’

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has placed the entire police organization on heightened alert starting Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, to ensure full operational readiness in anticipation of typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong).

In a statement, Nartatez said the PNP’s disaster response efforts are in line with the directives of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Our men and women in uniform are ready to respond anytime and anywhere. We are working closely with local government units and other frontline agencies to make sure that our communities are safe and that help reaches those who need it the most,” he said.

The PNP has deployed 4,142 personnel nationwide with Police Regional Office (PRO) 4A deploying 3,391; PRO 1 deploying 375; PRO 3 with 368; and PRO 4B with eight personnel to support pre-disaster preparedness operations.

An additional 8,358 members of the Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) from PRO 1, PRO 2, PRO 3, PRO 4A, PRO 4B and PRO Cordillera Administrative Region are also on standby for immediate augmentation in areas expected to be affected by the storm.

A total of 187 vehicles and other mobility assets have been prepositioned to assist in rescue, relief and evacuation operations.

Currently, there are 20,433 designated evacuation centers across the country, which are being closely monitored by local police units to ensure the safety and orderliness of evacuees.

Police units in typhoon-prone regions have also been instructed to assist in pre-emptive evacuations and clearing operations.

Inspection

Central Luzon Police Chief Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones conducted an inspection of disaster response equipment on Friday, Nov. 7, at the PRO 3 Parade Ground in Camp Capt. Julian Olivas.

The inspection was carried out to ensure that all search and rescue (SAR) tools, mobility assets and communication systems are operational and ready for deployment, including rescue boats, life vests, chainsaws, generators, floodlights, first-aid kits and radios.

The Central Luzon police chief likewise instructed all provincial and city directors to coordinate closely with their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs), conduct local inspections and ensure that all response units are in a state of readiness and deployability.

Foreign travels

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla has urged all local chief executives to suspend foreign travels until the situation stabilizes to ensure full leadership presence during disaster response and relief operations.

The directive follows President Marcos’ declaration of a state of national calamity, which underscores the duty of governors, mayors and barangay captains to remain in their areas during emergencies.

Remulla also reminded LGUs to assist affected areas, reactivate Local Price Coordinating Councils to prevent overpricing and coordinate closely with regional and provincial DRRMCs and DILG regional offices for timely response.

All DILG regional directors have been instructed to relay the directive for uniform action across all levels of local government.

The directive stressed that strong, hands-on local leadership is crucial in protecting lives and ensuring swift recovery. / PNA