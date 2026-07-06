Gov’t backs logistics to spur regional growth

THE government is stepping up support for the country’s logistics sector as it seeks to strengthen regional trade hubs, with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) highlighting the need for closer public-private collaboration to improve supply chains, facilitate trade and attract more investments.

During a visit to Big Blue Logistics Corp., Cebu’s largest cold storage operator, the BOC-Port of Cebu underscored the strategic role of logistics and warehousing in sustaining economic growth, particularly in high-growth regions such as Cebu.

District Collector Alexandra Yap-Lumontad said modern logistics infrastructure is vital to improving trade efficiency and creating an investment-friendly environment.

“Industry leaders demonstrate how innovation, determination and a strong commitment to community development can create lasting economic opportunities,” Yap-Lumontad said. “Through continued collaboration with the private sector, we can foster a more efficient trade environment that benefits businesses, consumers and the nation as a whole.”

The visit forms part of the BOC’s modernization efforts to strengthen partnerships with logistics providers and support investments that enhance the movement of goods across the country.

Yap-Lumontad said the agency remains committed to working with private-sector stakeholders to improve customs processes and develop logistics infrastructure, recognizing its importance in sustaining regional growth and enhancing the Philippines’ competitiveness.

The government’s support comes as Cebu rapidly expands as a logistics and warehousing hub, fueled by the growth of manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, food processing and agribusiness sectors that increasingly rely on cold-chain and distribution facilities.

Big Blue Logistics founder Stephen Castillo said continued investments in logistics infrastructure will help position Cebu as a preferred investment destination and a strategic gateway for trade serving the Visayas and Mindanao.

Industry stakeholders, however, said Cebu’s growing logistics sector is also exposing infrastructure constraints, underscoring the need for sustained public investment in transport networks, ports and trade facilities to keep pace with rising demand.

Business groups, including the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have long pushed for stronger government support through faster customs clearance, improved transport connectivity and policies that encourage private investment in warehousing and cold-chain facilities.

They said a more efficient logistics network would generate broader economic gains by reducing supply-chain costs, improving food distribution, supporting manufacturers and exporters and attracting new investments.

As companies diversify supply chains beyond Metro Manila, industry players see Cebu as well positioned to become a major logistics gateway for the central and southern Philippines, provided infrastructure development and policy reforms continue.

With trade, tourism, manufacturing and agriculture increasingly dependent on efficient supply chains, the government said strengthening the logistics sector will be key to sustaining Cebu’s economic momentum while boosting the country’s overall competitiveness. / KOC