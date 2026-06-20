Gov’t clears thousands of cubic meters of waste

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 has intensified drainage and waterway clearing operations across Metro Cebu under the National Government’s Oplan Kontra Baha (OKB) program, as it works to reduce flood risks ahead of the rainy season.

In a report from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Friday, June 19, 2026, DPWH 7 said it has cleared 6,924.22 cubic meters of clogged drainage, or 59.66 percent of its target, and removed 75,175.22 cubic meters of silt from waterways, equivalent to 28.31 percent of its desilting goal, as of May 15.

In Metro Cebu, operations cover Liloan, Talisay City, Cebu City and Mandaue City, spanning 12 declogging sites and six desilting areas across four flood-control quadrants: Cotcot River in Liloan (north); Mananga River in Talisay City (south); Guadalupe River, Kinalumsan River and Mahiga Creek in Cebu City (west); and Butuanon River in Mandaue City (east).

Work includes dredging, hauling silt and debris, declogging drainage inlets and lines, cleaning esteros, desilting waterways and repairing flood-control structures to improve water flow along major roads.

Nationwide, the DPWH reported on Tuesday, June 16, that the OKB program had collected 1,045,480.34 cubic meters of waste as of May 31, through dredging, declogging and clearing operations in flood-prone areas.

The OKB program was formalized through a Jan. 14 special order signed by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, who created a task force led by Undersecretary Charles Calima Jr. and directed all regional offices to establish similar units.

Dizon said the initiative prioritizes immediate flood mitigation measures such as clearing and dredging over costly infrastructure projects.

DPWH 7 said it will continue weekly operations to sustain flood-control efforts and keep Metro Cebu waterways clear.

In Mandaue City, a long-standing drainage crisis on a major national road connecting Barangay Canduman and neighboring areas is finally being resolved.

The City Government deployed heavy-duty equipment to dislodge massive underground blockages caused largely by irresponsible garbage disposal.

Liga ng mga Barangay president Dante Borbajo, speaking on behalf of local efforts to clear the waterway, said the localized flooding and stagnant water have been a persistent problem for commuters and residents.

Seeking an immediate intervention for the severe bottlenecks beneath the street, local leaders sent an official request to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

The City Government responded by dispatching a specialized vacuum machine truck to the boundary area to flush out accumulated debris and pinpoint the hidden blockages.

According to Borbajo, the heavily congested drainage network along this national road section — which flows toward the drainage lines of Barangay Cubacub — has been non-functional for a long time.

Over time, the severe clogging has caused water to become stagnant, creating pools of waste beneath the city’s manholes.

Because the affected thoroughfare is classified as a national road, structural maintenance often falls under higher jurisdictions.

This prompted local leaders to seek a partnership with the administration of Mayor Ouano to expedite the cleanup.

“We requested assistance from Mayor Jonkie Ouano to help us in this specific area because this problem has been lingering for a very long time, and the drainage has been completely blocked,” Borbajo said.

“The flow of water going toward the drainage system in Cubacub has been stalled.”

Borbajo thanked the mayor for the swift response, noting that the deployment of the vacuum equipment offers a definitive lifeline to a community weary of persistent road vulnerabilities and flash floods.

“I sent a letter to them and Mayor Jonkie immediately responded. I am very thankful that they replied quickly and deployed the vacuum machine here. Hopefully, this will finally resolve the issue because it has been neglected for quite a while, and some portions have become heavily clogged over time,” Borbajo added.

While the mechanical flushing is a welcome relief, Borbajo said heavy machinery can only do so much if local habits do not change.

When asked about what was paralyzing the water infrastructure, Borbajo pointed directly to human behavior.

Crews operating near the opened manholes discovered that the underground system was choked with domestic waste and trash washed off the streets during rains.

He said that while local councils work to maintain public infrastructure, the ecosystem requires cooperation from every resident.

“There is a severe blockage underneath the road, and we have opened up the manholes so we can pinpoint exactly where the stock-up is located,” Borbajo explained.

“Aside from natural siltation, the reality is that some people stubbornly throw their garbage anywhere, and all of it eventually accumulates right inside our drainage lines.”

He concluded with an appeal for shared accountability, noting that monitoring every citizen’s disposal habits around the clock is an impossible task for local enforcement.

“We cannot watch over every individual all the time. That is why our barangay is doing everything it can to fix and improve our drainage system, but we need our people to do their part by properly managing their waste so our community can finally have functional waterways,” Borbajo said. / JGS, ABC