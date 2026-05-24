Gov’t expands fuel discounts for PUV drivers

THE National Government has expanded the P10-per-liter fuel subsidy program nationwide after its pilot rollout in Metro Manila, with more than 28,000 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers receiving P27.5 million in fuel discounts as of Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The subsidy program, powered by the digital processing system of Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank), covers public utility jeepney and UV Express drivers enrolled under the initiative. The pilot phase began on April 13.

In a statement, Landbank said the program forms part of the Uplift (Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport) Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which seeks to ease the impact of rising fuel prices on transport workers while maintaining mobility services.

The volatile fuel costs in the Philippines are being driven by global oil supply disruptions, heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, stronger international demand and the weakening peso, which makes imported crude more expensive.

Nationwide rollout

Fuel stations across the country are now participating in the program, allowing qualified public utility vehicle drivers to avail themselves of the P10-per-liter discount.

Qualified drivers may receive up to P1,500 in weekly fuel discounts, with the amount replenished every Monday to provide continuous assistance.

Drivers may verify their inclusion in the program through their transport cooperative or operator, or by checking the official list released by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Digital validation system

To access the subsidy, drivers only need to visit a participating fuel station and inform station personnel that they will use the fuel subsidy program.

After the vehicle plate number and subsidy eligibility are validated through the fuel subsidy system, the P10-per-liter discount is deducted automatically from the total fuel purchase. The process removes the need for cash transactions or physical vouchers.

The centralized platform allows real-time validation and direct application of the subsidy during fuel purchases.

Inter-agency coordination

The nationwide rollout is being implemented through coordination among several government agencies, with Landbank supporting the LTFRB, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation and the Department of Information and Communications Technology through digital processing services.

Landbank said the initiative supports faster and more transparent delivery of government assistance programs through digital financial systems designed for large-scale implementation. / KAL