Gov't halts housing payments after calamity

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) ordered a nationwide moratorium on housing amortization after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. placed the country under a state of national calamity following typhoon Tino’s destruction in the Visayas and Mindanao.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling directed the Pag-Ibig Fund, National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) and National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) to suspend collections immediately to ease pressure on affected borrowers.

“In line with the President’s declaration, we urged our attached agencies to implement a temporary moratorium for member-beneficiaries hit by the calamity,” Aliling said in a statement released on Nov. 12, 2025. “Easing this burden is an immediate contribution to the President’s call to deliver relief to affected families.”

Marcos issued the national calamity declaration on Nov. 6, as authorities assessed the damage from typhoons Tino and Uwan.

The SHFC’s moratorium for communities affected by typhoon Tino runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 3, covering member-beneficiaries in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

The NHMFC has likewise granted a one-month moratorium, from Nov. 4 to Dec. 3, for housing loan borrowers in Central and Eastern Visayas who were affected by the typhoon.

Moreover, DHSUD said it has also opened modular housing units in the Bayanihan Village in San Remigio, Cebu, to shelter displaced families. The agency earlier activated its regional shelter clusters to ensure readiness and coordination with other government agencies ahead of the storm’s landfall.

“We are in constant coordination with other agencies to ensure an efficient response. It is important that we remain proactive and ready to assist,” Aliling said. / KOC