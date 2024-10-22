Gov’t launches free learning support program

BASIC education students struggling in certain subjects, such as reading, mathematics and science, can now seek support from the government through a free national learning intervention program.

This, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) Act on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

In a press statement, one of the law’s principal authors, Cebu City South District Rep. Edu Rama Jr., expressed his gratitude to the President for signing the Bicameral Conference Committee version of the bill from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“We are happy because this legislation will greatly help our students from Kindergarten to Grade 10, who need additional support in core subjects of reading, mathematics and science,” said Rama in Cebuano.

“By the time they graduate from K to 12, we want our students to be well-equipped for the future and the Aral Program is here to provide that support at no cost to the parents or students,” he said.

Rama said the program aims to ensure that all learners struggling in these core subjects achieve the competencies set by the Department of Education (DepEd).

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate basic education panel, is the principal author of the Senate version of the Aral Program Act.

The Aral Program Act applies to Kindergarten to Grade 10 students from public schools who: (1) have returned or are returning to school after a break; (2) are below the minimum proficiency levels required in reading, mathematics and sciences, and (3) are failing examinations and tests as assessed and evaluated by teachers during the school year.

Learners who meet the minimum proficiency levels may be allowed to enroll in supplemental classes under the Aral Program during summer breaks.

The Aral Program covers essential competencies under the K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum, including reading and mathematics for Grades 1 to 10 and science for Grades 3 to 10.

Section 5 of the law states, “Reading and mathematics shall be prioritized in the Aral Program to develop the critical and analytical thinking skills of learners. For Kindergarten learners, it will focus on building foundational skills aimed at strengthening their literacy and numeracy competencies.”

The Learner Information System of DepEd will determine which learners will be enrolled in the program.

Under the law, DepEd will compensate all teachers and para-teachers who serve as tutors in the program.

Para-teachers are individuals who have taken the Licensure Examination for Teachers but did not qualify. They have been issued a special permit by the Board for Professional Teachers, specifying their area of assignment.

The sessions can be conducted through face-to-face instruction, online tutorials, or blended learning approaches.