Gov't pushes industrial growth to combat rising trade deficit

THE Philippine government is working to address its growing trade deficit, which remains a significant challenge, through innovation-driven industrialization.

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Dr. Ceferino Rodolfo emphasized the need for Filipinos to reduce dependence on imports during the Security Bank’s 2024 Cebu Business Forum.

“Is everything rosy in the Philippines now? No. Our biggest problem is trade deficit,” he said.

The country’s trade deficit, which was just US$3.3 billion in 2014, had ballooned to $53 billion by 2023.

A trade deficit occurs when a country’s imports exceed its exports, resulting in a negative balance of trade. This means the country is buying more goods and services from abroad than it is selling internationally.

A large trade deficit can increase debt and financial instability, making the economy more vulnerable to external shocks. When a country imports more goods than it exports, domestic industries may struggle to compete with cheaper or better-quality foreign products. This can result in job losses in key sectors like manufacturing and lead to factory closures, negatively impacting employment rates and economic stability.

In terms of products, the country’s top sources of deficit are automotive, petrochemicals, coal, steel, cement and processed food and beverages, such as instant coffee.

Rodolfo said we can’t be competitive in the instant coffee products and other pastries because of our problem with sugar. Cement is another concern despite the robust construction activities going on across the country.

“It’s quite disheartening that there are so many construction activities going on in the country but our cement companies are operating by only 65 to 70 percent capacity…. We are the fourth importer of cement globally,” said Rodolfo.

Industrialization

Although the trade deficit in the Philippines is concerning, it can be addressed through industrialization.

Industrialization is when an economy moves from farming and manual labor to focusing on factories, machines, and mass production. The Marcos administration aims to strengthen Philippine industries so they can produce a wider variety of higher-quality products, improving the country’s role in the global market and boosting productivity and competitiveness.

According to Rodolfo, the Department of Trade and Industry’s goal is to transform the Philippines to be Southeast Asia’s hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing and services by empowering the private sector through market-based tools.

Another remedy to lower the trade deficit is to tap the different free trade agreements (FTAs) of the Philippines. According to Rodolfo, the country is entering into free-trade agreements (FTA) with various countries, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Asia-Pacific. The government is also negotiating an FTA with the European Union and a reauthorization of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) with the United States.

The government also eliminated tariffs on electric vehicles, removed equity restrictions on foreign entities regarding renewable energy projects and provided greenlane treatments on permits and licenses in strategic sectors, such as wafer fabrication, nickel processing and research and development centers.

Rodolfo was among the guest speakers during the second leg of Security Bank Corp.’s 2024 Business Forum with SyCip Gorres Velayo (SGV) & Co. at Nustar Resort in Cebu, as part of its commitment to provide clients with valuable insights for everyday business and investment decisions.

The forum anchored on the theme: “Unlocking opportunities for growth and investment” also had other speakers like DTI Central Visayas Regional Director Maria Elena Arbon and lawyer Jules Riego, SGV Tax Principal.

“We hold these forums as part of our commitment to provide our clients with valuable insights for everyday business and investment decisions. This forum embodies our BetterBanking mission to enrich lives, empower businesses, and build communities sustainably. It also leverages our partnership with organizations and industry leaders, such as the DTI and SGV, to facilitate discussions on actionable strategies in today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape,” said Sanjiv Vohra, president and chief executive officer of Security Bank. / KOC