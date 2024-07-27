Gov’t reduces energy usage by 31GWh, saves P361M in Q1

TO SAVE money and boost energy efficiency, the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) aims to cut electricity and fuel use by at least 10 percent in all government bodies.

The Department of Energy (DOE) leads this initiative, strongly encouraging all government agencies to comply, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Administrative Order (AO) 15 released earlier this year.

AO 15 enforces Republic Act 11285, also known as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Act, on all government entities in the executive branch. This includes government-owned corporations, financial institutions, their subsidiaries and state universities and colleges.

Renante Sevilla, DOE officer-in-charge for the Visayas Field Office, told reporters on July 23, 2024, the importance of GEMP conservation measures across all government levels, including local governments and schools.

Sevilla said that in the first quarter of 2024, the government reduced electricity usage by 31 gigawatt-hours (GWh), saving about P361 million. Additionally, fuel consumption savings exceeded half a billion liters, amounting to P35 million.

“Public sector EEC professionals have a dual role: to lead by example and inspire wider societal change by showing the benefits of energy management,” said Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla in a statement.

The DOE mounted an Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) awareness campaign at Bai Hotel in Mandaue City on July 23. The summit gathered EE&C professionals to discuss challenges and opportunities in implementing energy-saving projects in government facilities. It focused on innovative solutions for government buildings.

Sevilla stressed that keeping the energy intensity below three megajoules per US$2017 purchasing power parity requires extensive energy efficiency measures. He noted that achieving this will need over P12 trillion in investments and could reduce energy use by 182 million tons of oil by 2040.

Improving energy efficiency in government buildings can lead to significant savings, job creation and reduced carbon emissions.

Sevilla emphasized the need for energy inventories and timelines for upgrading to energy-efficient alternatives.

He also promoted low-cost measures like maintaining a 24-degree Celsius temperature in air-conditioned areas, turning off unused lights and air-conditioning units and using sleep settings on office equipment.

Villa said that the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance noted that the country’s energy intensity remains relatively low compared to the global average. This is due to the economic structure, with significant contributions from the service sector, modest contributions from agriculture and reliance on overseas Filipino workers’ remittances.

However, the Philippine Development Plan and the Philippine Energy Plan project a significant increase in industrial production, including heavy and medium industrial activities, said Villa. / CAV