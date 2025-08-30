Gov’t service hours extended to weekends

RESIDENTS of Lapu-Lapu City can now access key health and social services daily, as the City Government extended the operating hours of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the City Health Office (CHO) Animal Bite Treatment Center to include Saturdays and Sundays.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said many residents face emergencies on weekends finding it difficult for them to wait until Monday for treatment and services.

CSWDO head Shiela Baylosis said the new directive took effect on Aug. 23, 2025. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Baylosis said their services include medical and financial assistance for crisis situations, burial assistance, and other humanitarian programs.

Operations providing interventions for children and youth in need of rescue are also available on weekends.

Baylosis said officials are planning to extend their services to the island barangay of Olango.

Health services

Meanwhile, the extended operating hours of the CHO managed to ease patient congestion, according to CHO head Agnes Realiza.

Realiza said since the new schedule was implemented on the second week of August, the CHO treatment center has seen a more even distribution of patient visits throughout the week.

Previously, Mondays were marked by a surge in patients, a trend Realiza attributed to the lack of weekend operations.

By extending hours from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the CHO aims to alleviate the pressure during weekdays and provide better healthcare access.

The CHO and CSWDO said they will not add staff, but instead maximize existing personnel to handle the work on weekends. / DPC