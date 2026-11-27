GOVERNMENT agencies signed on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, a joint administrative order (JAO) requiring public agencies to prioritize Philippine construction materials in infrastructure projects and other government programs.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque and representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Budget and Management signed the order, which is in line with the implementation of the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act and the New Government Procurement Act.

The order directs national government agencies, local government units and government-owned and controlled corporations to prioritize locally manufactured construction materials in their procurement activities.

The domestic preference applies throughout the procurement process, in accordance with the provisions of the two laws.

The policy follows a presidential directive to promote locally made goods and services and recognizes the capacity of Philippine manufacturers to produce quality construction materials and supplies for public infrastructure projects.

Cement, steel and other construction materials are among the priority industries under the Tatak Pinoy Strategy.

DTI said the policy is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen demand for locally manufactured products, support jobs in construction-related industries and contribute to broader economic growth.

Also present at the ceremonial signing was Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines Inc. President John Reinier Dizon. / PNA