Gov’t, UnionBank ink MOA to strengthen digital tax payment system

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) and UnionBank have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) integrating UnionBank’s UPay Facility into the national collection system.

In a statement Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, the BIR said the deal expands web- and mobile-based channels for paying taxes and other government obligations, while enhancing efficiency, transparency and security in electronic payments and ensuring timely remittances.

Signed Feb. 24 at UnionBank Plaza in Pasig City, the MOA consolidates previous agreements covering UnionBank’s role as an Authorized Agent Bank for collecting and remitting national internal revenue taxes and customs duties.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said the move supports the agency’s modernization drive to improve taxpayer experience and boost voluntary compliance.

UnionBank president and CEO Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado said the bank will continue offering over-the-counter and digital payment options, including UPay via InstaPay, PCHC and other electronic rails. Treasurer Sharon Almanza underscored the role of digitalization in strengthening public financial management. / PNA