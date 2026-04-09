Gov’t urged to lock in fuel supply amid war pause

BUSINESS groups are urging the government to immediately secure critical oil and fertilizer imports as a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East opens a narrow window to stabilize supply and costs.

The call comes after a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—creating a narrow window for governments to secure fuel and agricultural inputs before tensions potentially escalate again.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a statement, said the two-week opening of the vital shipping lane should be maximized to build buffer stocks and avoid supply disruptions.

“The two-week opening of the Strait is an opportunity for the Philippines to secure vital imports,” the group said, stressing the need for coordinated logistics, faster shipments, and contingency planning.

Critical moment for Cebu

For Cebu, the implications are immediate.

As a hub reliant on imported fuel and raw materials, securing supply during this window could help prevent sharp increases in transport, power, and production costs in the coming months.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), in a separate statement, said the ceasefire offers temporary relief through easing oil prices and improved shipping conditions, allowing businesses to stabilize costs and plan operations with greater predictability.

“For Cebu, the ceasefire comes at a critical moment. As a trade-dependent economy sensitive to global disruptions, our city may benefit from eased pressures on fuel prices, shipping costs, and supply chain reliability. This improved predictability supports local industries: from logistics and manufacturing to retail and services - in planning with greater confidence, helping stabilize costs for both businesses and households,” the CCCI said.

“The agreement also sends a positive signal to investors and international partners. Reduced geopolitical tensions, particularly in strategically important regions that influence global energy flows, help reinforce confidence in emerging markets like Cebu. This, in turn, can encourage continued investment, long- term business commitments, and sustained economic

resilience,” the CCCI added.

However, it emphasized that the development should be viewed as a pause rather than a resolution, with underlying geopolitical risks still unresolved.

Retail sector

Cebu’s retail sector also echoed the urgency but signaled a cautious outlook.

The Philippine Retailers Association Cebu said while oil prices have begun to decline, businesses are unlikely to implement immediate price rollbacks.

Robert Go, spokesperson of the Philippine Retail Association- Cebu, said manufacturers may reconsider planned price increases or implement smaller adjustments, but many are expected to adopt a “wait-and-see” stance as global conditions remain uncertain.

Exports

Meanwhile, exporters stressed the need for preparedness beyond the two-week window.

The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. said the reopening of the Strait provides a brief chance to stabilize logistics and clear backlogs, but warned that freight costs and delivery timelines could remain volatile.

For Cebu’s exporters and importers, securing shipments now could mitigate the risk of future delays, higher insurance premiums, and supply chain disruptions. They urged the government to act quickly while conditions are favorable.

Without decisive action, they warned, the temporary easing in global tensions may not translate into lasting economic relief for Cebu and the rest of the country. / KOC