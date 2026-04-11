Grab suspends driver over alleged misconduct vs. Xyriel

XYRIEL Manabat said she intends to file a complaint against a TNVS driver who made inappropriate comments about her online.

The driver reportedly asked for a photo with the actress. However, what angered Manabat and her fans were the driver’s vulgar remarks on social media, including the word “jak*l.”

“Hindi ko ’yan papalampasin. Hindi dapat gawing entertainment ’yan in any form. I hope the platform or app will do something about this. It is not petty,” Manabat said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“Sobrang nagulat ako… papunta lang ako ng work niyan. Imagine gaano kahirap buhay ng babae. Nag-work ka lang, nagpa-picture ka lang — you are being kind, you are being a decent human being, you get this in return,” she added.

Grab Philippines said the driver has been placed under preventive suspension and assured that appropriate action will be taken. / TRC