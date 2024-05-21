Grade 12 student dies, driver hurt after motorcycle hit by van in Borbon, Cebu

A 19-year-old girl died in a motorcycle accident along the national highway in Sitio Lamac, Barangay Don Gregorio Antigua, Borbon, Cebu at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The victim was identified as Crisden Dealagdon, a grade 12 student.

According to the police investigation, Dealagdon was riding in the backseat of a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Jay-r Aribal on her way home from school when Aribal abruptly made a left turn, resulting in the collision between their motorcycle and the Hi-Ace van, a beach resort service vehicle driven by 32-year-old Rene Arreglado of Barangay Bitoon, Daanbantayan, Cebu.

The victims were brought to the Severo Verallo Memorial District Hospital in Bogo City, where Delagdon was declared dead on arrival.

Ariba, on the other hand, was referred to a hospital in Cebu City after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver of the van is now being held at the Borbon Police Station. (DVG, TPT)