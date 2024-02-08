Cebu

Grade 12 student stabbed in Argao town

A 17-year-old grade 12 student of Canbanua National High School in Barangay Canbanua, Argao town, southern Cebu landed in the hospital after he was stabbed while he was walking home at 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The Argao police led by Major Ivy Martin Bartolome are still searching for the attackers who were riding three motorcycles and were wearing bonnets.

The victim sustained a head injury from an ice pick and was brought to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao for treatment.

A CCTV in the area captured the attack on the victim, whose name is withheld for being a minor.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, the victim's teacher expressed her disbelief that such a thing could be done to him, given his good behavior in class. (DVG, TPT)

