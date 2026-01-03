Grade 12 students train for interviews

A TOTAL of 213 students participated in the Job Interview Simulation on Dec. 17, 2025, at the Labogon National High School gymnasium.

The activity aimed to enhance the communication skills of students in preparation for workplace interactions and to apply proper professional interview etiquette. The event was organized by Jou Ann Baguio, school and internal linkages officer.

The activity started with safety protocol reminders delivered by student responders from the School Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (SDRRMO), an opening prayer and the singing of the national anthem. The event was hosted by Carl Terrence Booc and Giannie Therese Betuin.

“This Job Interview Simulation activity equips Grade 12 students with essential employability skills by providing a realistic interview experience that builds confidence, strengthens communication abilities and promotes professional behavior,” Baguio said.

“It supports the goals of the Work Immersion Program to prepare students for workplace demands by enabling them to practice presenting their qualifications effectively and showcase effective self-preparation to ensure that they are well-equipped for the implementation of the Work Immersion Program,” Baguio added.

Grade 12 student Bianca Aguanta shared her insights on the activity. “I have learned the importance of self-preparation, being confident and honest to myself. During the job interview, I gained tips in delivering thoughts in answering the questions properly and the experience taught me to believe in myself that I can and stay calm though I felt so nervous.”

Interviewers during the event included Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman Janice Mondares and SK councilors Christian Maluya and Roxanne Manatad, along with LNHS teachers Marvin Quilaquil, Edgar Mertado, Joan Martinez, Joan Codoy, Rea Kristy Lazareno, Kirsten Maree Tumabiene, Gin Ryan Torrefiel, Reyvienal Rodriguez, Judelynn Librinca, Ganjet Castillon, Hazel Sinining, Syra Entero, Wendell Thaddeu Blanco and Bernard Clent Kennedy Maluya.

The activity is aligned with DepEd Order 30, s. 2017 (Work Immersion Guidelines), which helps develop learners’ work ethics, interpersonal skills and job readiness — competencies required for a smooth transition from school to employment or further training. Grade 12 students are required to work 100 hours at their chosen company.

Princess Claire S. Pepito / Labogon National High School