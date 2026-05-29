Grade 5 student presents flood control proposal to Cebu City mayor

During the discussion, Fang asked the mayor about flood-prone areas in Cebu City; how residents are informed of possible flooding risks; and what actions the local government takes during emergencies.

Archival explained that the City Government prioritizes public welfare by ensuring the delivery of basic services, including health, education, cleanliness, traffic management, and disaster response.

He said that during flooding incidents, the local government focuses on rescue operations, immediate assistance, and ensuring the safety of affected residents.

The mayor also discussed long-term flood mitigation measures being implemented by the city, including tree-planting activities, rainwater harvesting, and the establishment of water catchment systems to help reduce flooding and manage water runoff.

According to Archival, deforestation and development near waterways have contributed to worsening flood conditions in some parts of the city.

As part of her presentation, Fang introduced a proposed sensor-based flood monitoring and alarm system powered by solar energy that could detect rising water levels and alert communities for early evacuation.