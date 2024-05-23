Grade 9 student caught in buy-bust in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City

A Grade 9 student was caught by the police after 12 packs of suspected shabu weighing eight grams and costing P5,440 were found in his possession during a buy-bust in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The minor only known as Ran-ran, 16, is now under the custody of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of Carbon Police Station.

Ran-ran narrated to the police that he was forced to sell illegal drugs due to financial hardships, and the money he earned from the transactions will be used to buy food.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, that they asked the child’s parents to provide his birth certificate in order to determine whether he is really a minor.

If the child is not a minor, he may face legal action for breaking Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The authorities launched the anti-illegal drug operation after learning through their intelligence surveillance that Ran-ran was involved in illicit drug activity. (AYB, TPT)