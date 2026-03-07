Graduates share their journeys

GRADUATION ceremonies near, students across Cebu reflect on their academic experiences, challenges overcome and preparations for the professional world. John Loui Bonbon, a fourth-year Bachelor of Science in Information Technology student from the University of Cebu Main Campus, said, “the college journey is fulfilling and exciting.”

Despite his nervousness about the future, he added that “time management was very important” during his demanding final semester, balancing a capstone project, academics and job preparation. Bonbon is now sharpening technical skills, updating his resume and seeking IT opportunities, driven by his passion for technology and its career prospects. He values his system projects and capstone work for their practical application. Bonbon’s advice: “Practice your skills early, don’t procrastinate and always be willing to learn new technologies.” Despite industry competition, Bonbon feels prepared, crediting mentors and peers. He said, “I’m excited and nervous, but ready to face new challenges in the IT field,” motivated by financial and academic pressures.

Monique Ivankha Leaño, a fourth-year Bachelor of Elementary Education from Benedicto College, described her college experience as “surreal and emotional.” Her demanding final semester balanced academics, ministry, teaching children and family responsibilities. Confident in her role, having taught since age 12, she secured a teaching position in Lapu-Lapu starting June. Leaño affirmed, “Teaching is not just a profession for me; it is my calling,” valuing relationships with classmates and professors most. Her advice to students: “don’t rush the journey, focus on learning, not just passing, and take care of your mental health.”

Despite a competitive workforce, she believes “growth continues beyond college.” College fostered her resilience and independence, with mentors and peers aiding in personal challenges. She added, “It’s bittersweet. I’m grateful for everything college gave me, but I’m also ready to step into a new season of growth and purpose.”

Ezel Ann Rosales, fourth-year Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management from University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue, said that she has “mixed feelings of happiness and nervousness” upon completing her degree. Her final semester demanded strong time management to balance an internship, assessments and personal commitments. She’s now updating her resume, gaining confidence from her internship. Rosales added that “The hospitality industry represents my main interest.” Rosales advises students to “stay consistent and not procrastinate.” “College goes by faster than you think,” she said. Despite financial difficulties, she received support from mentors and classmates. Looking ahead, she feels “excited and overwhelmed” but eager to apply her knowledge.

These experiences from graduating students John, Monique and Ezel showcase the dedication, resilience and optimism of students from different schools and universities. As they prepare for their professional careers, their journeys and insights emphasize education’s transformative power and inspire future students.

Trixcy Shien M. Cobarde / Benedicto College